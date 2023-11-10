Man charged with possessing firearms, ‘large amount’ of drugs

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 10, the Bridgeport Detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a convicted felon suspected of possessing firearms and found multiple weapons, ammunition, and “a large amount of marijuana” in his possession, according to a release from State Police.

Police say Keith Roby had prior felony convictions for Child Neglect Resulting in Injury, Making False Statements and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Roby was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

No further information is available at this time.

