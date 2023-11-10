Santa themed 5K benefitting Rosenbaum Family House returning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The fourth annual Run Santa Run 5K is returning to the Rosenbaum Family House (RFH).

Officials say the Run Santa Run 5K will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the RFH on the campus of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

All proceeds from the race will benefit RFH, a non-profit that provides housing and support for patients and their families while receiving medical care at WVU Medicine’s Morgantown campus.

“The support we get from the Morgantown community is incredible,” Dana Schutte, director of RFH, said. “Rosenbaum Family House is an amazing symbol of the hospitality so common to this region. In addition to raising funds, Run Santa Run is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the season, appreciating all the care and respite we have been privileged to provide this year.”

Last year’s event saw more than 100 runners and raised $11,000.

“The Run Santa Run 5K is a fantastic and festive way to support the Rosenbaum Family House,” Brandon Cook, associate director of development, said. “Come out and run, jog, or walk to support our mission of providing a home away from home for patients and families visiting us from afar during their medical journey.”

Festive attire is encouraged, and officials say each participant will receive a Santa hat, pajama pants, and a medal.

In addition to the race, there will be a food truck, hot chocolate, and plenty of holiday photo opportunities.

