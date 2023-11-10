Sunny and cool weekend ahead after Friday morning rain clears

A lovely stretch of days ahead!
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Precipitation moving through West Virginia this morning (as rain in the lowlands, wintry mix & non-accumulating snow in the mountains) clears from the NW to the SE through the early afternoon. From there, a high-pressure system will become our dominant weather maker, meaning mostly sunny skies into next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery
File photo of police lights.
2 charged after allegedly invading home, killing dog
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating
Hunters required to have deer examined in 4 West Virginia counties

Latest News

Snow chances Friday
More Mountain Snow Chances
tomorrow morning
Rainy morning leads to declining temperatures
Showers Start Tomorrow
Scattered Showers Tomorrow Lead to Cooler Weekend
highs today
Warmer temperatures come to an end with scattered showers Thursday into Friday