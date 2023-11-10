Trinity Christian School honors veterans with celebration

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian has a special place in their hearts for veterans, and they chose to honor them with a day full of songs and performances done by the students.

“So, this is something that is very near and dear to our hearts here at Trinity Christian. We love to honor our veterans. We love to have our students be involved in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for our veterans,” Ashley Murdock, Director of Student success Trinity Christian School.

It was a morning full of celebrations at the school. Students performed patriotic songs; there was also a welcoming and prayer, and taps played to help pay tribute to fallen service members.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery
Hunters required to have deer examined in 4 West Virginia counties
File photo of police lights.
2 charged after allegedly invading home, killing dog
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating

Latest News

Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation receives big donation.
Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation receives big donation
Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation receives big donation
Trinity Christian School hosts Veterans Day celebration
First at 4 Forum: Light Up Our City
First at 4 Forum: Light Up Our City