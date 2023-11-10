Trinity Christian School honors veterans with celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian has a special place in their hearts for veterans, and they chose to honor them with a day full of songs and performances done by the students.

“So, this is something that is very near and dear to our hearts here at Trinity Christian. We love to honor our veterans. We love to have our students be involved in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for our veterans,” Ashley Murdock, Director of Student success Trinity Christian School.

It was a morning full of celebrations at the school. Students performed patriotic songs; there was also a welcoming and prayer, and taps played to help pay tribute to fallen service members.

