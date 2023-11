WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV was pleased to host our second Salute to Veterans dinner at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Thursday night.

Over 100 veterans enjoyed a free meal and fellowship with other vets.

The meal was provided by Muriale’s Restaurant, and the dinner was served by several local business owners.

WDTV is proud to honor our veterans and be able to thank with this small gesture.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.