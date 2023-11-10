WVU Medicine Children’s to hold car seat safety checks

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s will be holding car seat safety checks next week.

The WVU Medicine Children’s Injury Prevention and Safety Program will hold car seat safety checks from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 in parking lot E along Willowdale Road, just outside of the hospital, according to a release from WVU Medicine.

Officials say child passenger safety technicians will be available to conduct free drive-through car seat inspections and fit checks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury in passenger cars by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

The NHTSA also reminds parents and caregivers that car seats and booster seats for children are just as essential as infant car seats for babies. Booster seats position the adult seat belt so that it fits correctly to protect a child in a crash.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following car seat guidelines based on age and size:

  • Keep all children in a rear-facing position as long as possible, up to the limits of the seat or until the child reaches a minimum age of two years of age.
  • All children should ride in a forward-facing seat, up to the limits of the seat or until at least five years of age.
  • Older children must ride in a booster seat until the child is four feet, nine inches tall.
  • Lap and shoulder belts are required for all children, booster seat age and older.
  • A child must be 13 years of age to ride in the front seat.

Click here for more information.

