Bridgeport Golf Legend Caroline Ramsey Inducted into WVGA Hall of Fame

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The West Virginia golf association inducted Bridgeport golf legend Caroline Ramsey into their hall of fame tonight at the Bridgeport country club.

54 years and counting of playing, 14 West Virginia amateur championships, 21 club championships, an inspiration for women of all ages and tonight she was recognized for all those achievements as the 20th member of the West Virginia golf hall of fame.

“Golf in West Virginia is a much better place because Caroline Ramsey is in it.”

Caroline Ramsey is one the most successful golfers West Virginia has ever seen.

Winning her first ever amateur championship in 1969 and winning her most recent in 2016.

Her love for the game started way before she was even allowed to play.

Instead of talking about her biggest wins and greatest achievements, she remembers all the people who shared those moments with her.

“Mostly I remember all the people I met and all the friends I made. I mean that’s more about what golf has been for me. Golf has done so much for me; I don’t think I’ve done as much for golf as it did for me. I was that little girl who wanted to be competitive, couldn’t be on the golf team because I was a girl back in the 60s and this game has done an awful lot for me.”

Sharing those moments with her friends and teammates is really what this game is for Caroline.

Seeing the sheer amount of people in attendance for this event really shows how many people she has touched through a lifetime of playing the great game.

“To me that’s what the game is, it’s not all competitive its sharing and it definitely is a game for a lifetime, I’ve played it a long time, but I’ve been very blessed to be a part of it......Thank everyone so much for being here, sharing this with me, I’m just speechless over all the wonderful things you’ve all said about me.”

