James “Jim” Junior Cook, 59, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his home. He had been in declining health, however, death was sudden and unexpected.

Jim was born Tuesday, June 16, 1964, in Elkins. He was the son of Mildred Annabelle Lambert Cook and the late James Felix Cook. On October 19, 1996, in Elkins, he was married to the former Mary Leanette Lewis, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Joshua (Jennifer) Cook, of Morgantown; daughter Samantha Cook (Ty), of Elkins; grandchildren Jack, of Elkins and Ben, Nick and Julia, of Morgantown, stepchildren; Jeannie (Chris) Louk, of Murfreesboro, TN, Oliver (Melody) Williams, of Woodberry, TN, and Amy Williams (Andrew), and ten step grandchildren.

Jim was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1982. He was the owner of the former Cook Logging and Jaco Trucking companies. His love for his family was immeasurable and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He also loved and raised pugs, enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers, and listening to nighttime talk radio. He also attended the Believers’ Fellowship until his health wouldn’t allow it.

A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Terry Cannon will officiate, and interment will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Beverly. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Jim’s name to the Randolph County Humane Society, P.O. Box 785, Elkins, WV 26241 or https://www.rchswv.org. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for James “Jim” Junior Cook. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

