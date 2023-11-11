Jerry L. Corley, age 85, a resident of Elkins WV departed this life on November 8, 2023, at Mountain Living Community in Belington under the care of Mountain Hospice. He had been in declining health.

Jerry was born October 20, 1938, to Woodrow and Pauline Corley of Junior. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, Dannie Lee and his infant sister, Lyndal. He is survived by several cousins as well as his close friends, Cheryl Riggleman and Greg and Bobbie Jean Peek.

Jerry attended the schools of Barbour County. After graduation from high school, he attended West Virginia Wesleyan College receiving his BS in Business and in 1977 he received his Masters of Public Administration from West Virginia University. He was a life-long educator with a passion for teaching business to students. He held many positions during his career including teaching at Concord College, Bluefield State, Marshall University, West Virginia University and several business colleges in both West Virginia and Virginia. His position at WVU gave him the opportunity to tutor athletes on the football program that he loved so much. He was an avid Mountaineer and enjoyed watching any of the teams playing, One of his proudest accomplishments was receiving Teacher of the Year on 17 occasions.

In addition to his teaching career, Jerry often had a second job working in the position of Office Manager/Accountant for local companies including Ross Trucking, J.C. Lumber, Alkire Trucking and in Morgantown Pot & Plant Shop. For several years Jerry lived away from the area, getting to experience life in California, where he worked for psychic Jean Dixon, and in Washington, D.C. He returned closer to home moving back to first Deep Creek Lake, Md before returning to Morgantown and eventually Elkins.

Jerry had a passion for supporting youth and seeing success. For many years he coached young women to prepare them for pageant competitions; Several of whom participated in the Miss West Virginia Pageant. In addition, he helped organize or judge pageants in several areas where he lived including the Miss Randolph County Pageant. He was a certified judge for the Miss America System and had judged over 100 pageants. During his time at WVU he was fortunate to lead the WVU marching band as drum major. This led to his desire to instruct young people in baton twirling for groups and competitions. He supported many local and national organizations that cared for and encouraged children to dream bigger. Including the Barbour County 4-H, where he attended 4-H camp as a youth and being awarded the 4-H All-Star Pin. Supporting The Old Brick Playhouse, St. Jude’s, Shriner’s and Boys Town. Jerry will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of memories and stories for anyone who was fortunate enough to call him friend.

At Jerry’s request, he will be cremated with a graveside service held at Knights of Pythias Mountain View Cemetery in Junior. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jerry L. Corley. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

