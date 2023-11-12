Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Terrifying video shows a Chicago family being carjacked at gunpoint in their own driveway.

Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident last Thursday night when two people armed with guns ran up to his wife, Michele Pettiford, and their 12-year-old daughter and demanded her car keys. The carjacking, which took place in the family’s backyard, was caught on Ring video.

The sounds of his wife and daughter screaming for their lives in the backyard sent Jeff Pettiford running outside.

“The feeling and the sound, I’ll never forget any of it, but that is probably gonna stick around the longest,” he said.

Michele Pettiford remained too distraught nearly one week later to watch video footage of the robbery.

“I lived it. I don’t need to see it. I know what they do. I know that they put a gun to my husband. They rushed at me with guns,” she said.

The couple’s daughter ran inside the house, shut the door and called police. Meanwhile, Jeff Pettiford, tried to de-escalate the situation, telling the suspects to take his car, which was parked in the driveway. He even helped them start the car.

“Courage is sort of what you do in the face of fear, and there was a lot of fear,” Jeff Pettiford said.

The two suspects eventually jumped into his car and drove off, leaving the terrified parents on the ground in their own backyard.

“I’m so grateful that we’re here,” Michele Pettiford said.

After watching the video, retired Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy said the family did the right thing, especially Jeff Pettiford.

“He calmed the situation down by saying, ‘Here, there’s my other car. Keys are in it. Take it. Go.’ Fortunately, that worked, and he was able to de-escalate the situation and get his family out of harm’s way,” Roy said.

He added that not reacting in the face of danger can save a life.

“Being calm is the best strategy,” he said.

The Pettifords say they’re grateful for the support they’ve received following the incident, and they have a powerful warning to their community.

“It doesn’t discriminate on area. It’s everywhere, and so, it can be you. And if we don’t do something to change this, it doesn’t get better. It continues to get worse,” Jeff Pettiford said.

Chicago Police are investigating the carjacking. One person was in custody, as of Wednesday evening.

The Morgan Park Police District, which includes the Pettifords’ neighborhood, has seen a 51% increase in car thefts so far this year, as compared to the same time last year.

