The Georgetown Quintet made a stop in Fairmont performing various music selections for rural communities

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Chamber Music Society host concerts every year featuring the finest regional, national, and international classical chamber artist. The Georgetown Quintet is the newest to the society coming all the way from Washington, D.C and the community made sure to give them a warm welcome.

Nancy Switkes, the founder, director, and bassoonist of the quintet says they all work together perfectly and that is very important to make an impact through their music.

“We got a good groove, a bunch of people and we’ve been going since then ever since bringing our music to audiences that don’t get as much action from some the groups in urban areas,” Switkes said. “We just love being in Fairmont, its so scenic and were here on this beautiful fall day and its a nice community. I’m looking forward to meeting this audience in a few minutes.”

The concert started around 3:00 pm and ended around 5:00 pm.

The Fairmont Chamber Music Society will be hosting more concerts and you can learn more here.

