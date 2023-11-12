Jimbo Fisher, Clarksburg native, fired by Texas A&M

Will receive more than $76 million as part of his contract buyout.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas A&M has fired Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher today, in a move that will see Fisher receive a buyout of over $76 million.

The move was first reported by ESPN, and confirmed by the school later Sunday morning.

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Texas A&M Director of Athletics, Ross Bjork

Fisher had signed a contract worth $95 million guaranteed in 2021, and went 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 6-4 (4-3 in SEC play) this season.

Fisher is now without a coaching job for the since 2010, when he was first hired by Florida State University.

Coach Fisher was a guest on WDTV’s First at 4 forum last September with 5′s Ally Osborne. She asked Coach Fisher if he had ever considered coaching WVU at the end of his career, and he said, “You never say never in this business, home is home - West Virginia is always dear to my heart ... I love ‘em, always have, always rooted for them ... I love where I’m at, happy where I’m at, but home is home.” (quote can be seen at 3:00 in video below)

