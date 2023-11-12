Steep Valley fire burning in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

A of Friday, containment of the Steep Valley Fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is up to 29%.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Steep Valley Fire increased to 1904 acres overnight Thursday into Friday.

The fire has consumed 1904 acres and has been actively burning in extremely steep, rugged terrain.

The rain on Friday morning and early afternoon dampened fire activity. However, it continues to burn in the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas, a remote part of the park within park boundaries, officials say.

Firefighters estimated containment to be around 29% Friday evening but smoke may be visible when the fire is burning, and it may linger

Smoke may be visible when the fire is actively burning, and it may linger in the gorge for several days as it moves across the landscape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Fire activity was diminished significantly due to precipitation over the area on Friday,” said Steep Valley Fire Incident Commander Trainee Nate Orsburn. “Fire activity continues in steep, rugged, and inaccessible terrain making it difficult for crews to put in direct fire line,” Orsburn continued. Firefighter safety remains a number one priority.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

To date, there has been one minor injury to a firefighter.

The War Ridge Campground and access road beyond the campground is are closed at this time.

The remainder of the park is open for normal hours of operation.

