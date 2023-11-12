Sunny and Seasonable Start to the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the rollercoaster of temperatures we have seen over the last few weeks, North Central West Virginia will finally be in store for a seasonable week. As high pressure dominates, plenty of sunny skies and seasonable to slightly above-average temperatures are in store this week. We don’t expect to see rain for most of the week until closer to the weekend when a cold front will cross bringing us showers for Friday and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Michael Moranelli has the details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.