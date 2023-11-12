WVU dropped by Oklahoma in final Big 12 matchup against Sooners

NORMAN, OK. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers traveled to face #17 Oklahoma on Saturday night, in what will be the final Big 12 matchup between the two teams.

WVU surged to a quick start, scoring an early TD behind a 13 yard score from CJ Donaldson; but the caliber of Oklahoma shone immediately, as Dillon Gabriel drove his team 75 yards in 8 plays and ran in a QB keeper to level the game quickly.

Gabriel would do it again as he kept and ran another TD, sending WVU down by 2 scores.

After a 48 yard field goal miss from Michael Hayes, Nic Anderson took a short pass 63 yards to the WVU 5 - but the Mountaineer defense would hold, giving up just the 3 points to make a 17-7 Oklahoma lead.

WVU drove to midfield, but when faced with 3rd and 1, CJ Donaldson lost a yard, and on the ensuing 4th down, Garrett Greene couldn’t find his open receivers under pressure, and the floodgates broke open for the Sooners.

Gabriel would hit TE Austin Stogner from 3 yards out and WR Jayden Gibson from 32, giving the Sooners a big 31-7 lead in the 2nd and total control of the game.

West Virginia would get into the Oklahoma red zone on a deep pass from Greene to Traylon Ray - but with four attempts in goal-to-go situations, the Mountaineers just couldn’t cross the white line, and the Sooners pulled off a big stand to keep WVU out with less than 2 minutes remaining in the first half.

Greene and Kole Taylor connected to end the half after a couple of penalties set the Mountaineers up, and the score at the half was 31-14, Oklahoma.

WVU would continue fighting in the second half - Devin Carter caught a TD pass from Garrett Greene in the 3rd - but for every 1 touchdown for WVU, the Sooners would add 2 of their own, as they took a 45-20 lead over the Mountaineers through the 3rd quarter.

The game spiraled out of control for the Mountaineers past this point, as everything that Oklahoma did worked - West Virginia would eventually fall with a final score of 20-59 in Norman.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.