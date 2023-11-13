6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a car accident on Route 50 West, Monday morning, according to the 911 Center.

Officials with the Harrison County 911 Center say crews were dispatched to the crash on Route 50 West at around 7:55 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash, totaling 6 people, all of whom were taken to the hospital, officials say. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Animal Control was also dispatched to the scene to take in a dog that was in one of the cars.

Officials say the road is cleared, and traffic should resume as normal.

No further information is currently available.

