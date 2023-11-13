7th Annual softball tournament held to donate toys for kids in need

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been going out of his way to ensure children have a Merry Christmas by hosting Toys for Tots Softball Tournament every year.

Growing up, Anthony Masturzo says he remembers the holidays being a little rough for his family. To make a difference in children’s lives, Anthony came up with the softball tournament, where each player will donate one toy. More people have participated in the event over the years, fifteen being the highest so far.

“My dad worked his butt off to provide for his family and it just happened from there,” Masturzo said. “I was like, you know what, we’re going to see what happens so, I got a hold of my buddy, and he was like yeah let’s try it so it just means a lot to me that I can help out with the community and people that are in need for Christmas”.

Over 200 toys were collected at this year’s tournament.

Masturzo is grateful for all the supports and hopes that this event grows more in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Jimbo Fisher, Clarksburg native, fired by Texas A&M
Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
Jim Delligatti, inventor of McDonald's Big Mac
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
Bridgeport Structure Fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Latest News

Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 13
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 13
Local restaurant offering a new pay-it-forward meal
Police: Child finds 110 grams of meth in jacket pocket, man charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
Fairmont to vote on Fairmont Box Factory eminent domain