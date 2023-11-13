7th Annual softball tournament held to donate toys for kids in need

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been going out of his way to ensure children have a Merry Christmas by hosting Toys for Tots Softball Tournament every year.

Growing up, Anthony Masturzo says he remembers the holidays being a little rough for his family. To make a difference in children’s lives, Anthony came up with the softball tournament, where each player will donate one toy. More people have participated in the event over the years, fifteen being the highest so far.

“My dad worked his butt off to provide for his family and it just happened from there,” Masturzo said. “I was like, you know what, we’re going to see what happens so, I got a hold of my buddy, and he was like yeah let’s try it so it just means a lot to me that I can help out with the community and people that are in need for Christmas”.

Over 200 toys were collected at this year’s tournament.

Masturzo is grateful for all the supports and hopes that this event grows more in the future.

