AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV

(WVLT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are continuing to drop in north-central West Virginia, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.26, down three cents from last week’s average of $3.29.

AAA says mid-grade and premium fuels also decreased compared to last week to $3.59 and $3.95, respectively.

However, AAA says diesel fuel remained the same as last week at $4.20 per gallon.

Gas prices are down 21 cents compared to one month ago and 34 cents lower than they were one year ago.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

  • Harrison County: $3.19
  • Marion County: $3.25
  • Lewis County: $3.09
  • Upshur County: $3.29
  • Randolph County: $3.19
  • Tucker County: $3.47
  • Barbour County: $3.34
  • Doddridge County: $3.55
  • Taylor County: $3.33
  • Gilmer County: $3.40
  • Ritchie County: $3.40
  • Webster County: $3.40
  • Monongalia County: $3.12
  • Hardy County: $3.56
  • Preston County: $3.30
  • Pocahontas County: $3.30

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel is $3.37 per gallon, down five cents compared to last week and 26 cents compared to last month.

