Bridgeport Police to swear in new officer

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, the city’s governing body will officially swear in the newest members of the department. Police Officer Nicholas Fiber will take the oath as one of the agenda items for Council’s first meeting in November.

According to Bridgeport Police Chief and Interim City Manager Mark Rogers, Fiber coming on board will bring the staff to 37 officers. Rogers said that will leave just one opening in the department needing to be filled.

“We’ll be looking to renew our (civil service) list for candidates sometime in the near future,” said Rogers. “Being down just one person is not a hassle at this point and the shifts are robust. It’s not common to be down one or two and still be able to maintain duties and provide the public safety the job requires.”

Fiber is new to the force but not law enforcement. He was hired as a certified officer from the Shinnston Police Department. Rogers said he is currently in the Field Training Program (FTP) and because of his certification does not need to go to the State Police Academy for training.

“He’s still fairly young in his law enforcement career and we look forward for him to be part of our team,” said Rogers. “We hope, and are confident, we’ll see a lot of development.”

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang is happy to see the addition as well.

“We always appreciate someone wanting to join the force and serve the community. It’s an honor to be part of the process of swearing someone in,” he said.

The meeting at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, which is open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. There will be no work session.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.