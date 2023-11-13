Building destroyed by fire in Kingwood

Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to put out a fire in Terra Alta Sunday morning.
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to put out a fire in Terra Alta Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters from Kingwood, Terra Alta, Oakland, Aurora, and Albright were on the scene for more than 4 hours.

Additional tankers from Deer Park, Rowlesburg, and Bruceton assisted in the firefighting efforts as well.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

