Building destroyed by fire in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to put out a fire in Terra Alta Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters from Kingwood, Terra Alta, Oakland, Aurora, and Albright were on the scene for more than 4 hours.

Additional tankers from Deer Park, Rowlesburg, and Bruceton assisted in the firefighting efforts as well.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

