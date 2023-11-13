Clifford “Cliff” Eugene McGary, 74, of Anmoore, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Marietta, OH, on January 2, 1949, a son of the late Kenneth and Hazel L. (Stull) McGary. He is survived by his wife Charlotte (Riffle) McGary. Also surviving are his children, Robert McGary and his wife Kristy, and their children, Brittney, Hunter, Gavin, Lindsay, and Remington; Melissa Long, and her children Joesoph (JC) and Claressia Chadwell; Kevin McGary and his children, Kevin Matthew, Spencer and Haille; Rose Stire, and her children Erica McGary, Michael Stire, and Kayla McGary; Clifford McGary and his wife Brandy and their children Zachary and Allie; Joey Riffle and his children Mikala and Carson; Brandon Riffle and his wife Nikki. Six great-grandchildren; a brother, John McGary; two sisters, Maryann Jones and Karen Lipscomb; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy McGary and Lawrence (Junior) Stull; his sister Eddie Louise; and his son-in-law Shawn Long. Cliff had worked at El Mac in Taylor County, then as a machinist at Harrison Conveyor for over 20 years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing pool, and was a life-long Steelers fan. He was always ready to play horseshoes and he played Yahtzee up until the time he passed. Even with one good hand he drew pictures all the time. He loved old time cars and car shows. He was Pentecostal. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., where services will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Randy Smith presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

