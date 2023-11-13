Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Harrison County on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Wilsonburg Rd. in Clarksburg at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say the accident, which was a rear-end-type collision, involved a car and a school bus.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to officials.

The crash did not shut down the roadway, 911 officials say.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Reynoldsville Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.