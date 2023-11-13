Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Clarksburg

File photo of a school bus
File photo of a school bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Harrison County on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Wilsonburg Rd. in Clarksburg at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say the accident, which was a rear-end-type collision, involved a car and a school bus.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to officials.

The crash did not shut down the roadway, 911 officials say.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Reynoldsville Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Jimbo Fisher, Clarksburg native, fired by Texas A&M
Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
Jim Delligatti, inventor of McDonald's Big Mac
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
Bridgeport Structure Fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: John Morrison
First at 4 Forum: John Morrison
Mon Health nurse receives the DAISY Award
Mon Health nurse receives the DAISY Award
File photo of winter weather in West Virginia
Winter Weather Awareness Week begins in West Virginia
Bridgeport set to take next step in filling city manager position
Upshur County man indicted for sending threatening messages to woman