Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Bridgeport Structure Fire
Bridgeport Structure Fire(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Harrison County on Sunday night.

911 officials tell 5 News the call came in around 8:51 P.M. on Barrington Court in Bridgeport.

Officials say the one of the homes in the complex had flames on the porch deck and soon spread to other areas of the home including the roof.

According to officials, there were no reports of injuries or entrapments.

Responding agencies include Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Annmore, Nutter Fort, Shinnston Fire Departments.

