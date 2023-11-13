Fairmont to vote on Fairmont Box Factory eminent domain

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Council of the City of Fairmont announced that it will be voting on an ordinance to obtain ownership of the former Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain.

The City Agenda says they will be voting on the ordinance at their Nov. 14 council meeting.

Officials say the City of Fairmont is attempting to obtain it through eminent domain after several failed negotiations with the owner.

Eminent domain allows the government to expropriate land or property from an owner without their permission, with payment of compensation.

If the ordinance is approved, the City plans to demolish the building and redevelop the property for a new city park with a trail head and amenities for the upcoming West Fork River Trail Extension that is to be funded through TIF dollars.

The Fairmont Box Factory was originally constructed in the late 1910s and last operated as a factory in the early 1980s, according to officials. The current owner purchased the property at tax sale in 2010, according to officials.

