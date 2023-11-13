How to winterize your car before winter

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Conditions outside are dry and those with AAA say you should be taking advantage of good weather to winterize your vehicle. Now is a good time to check on tire pressure and tread depth to make sure they’re ready to go for the winter.

You should also have your battery tested before the colder temperatures set in. On top of routine maintenance, you should also have a winter emergency kit in your car in case you need it. An emergency kit should include snacks and water in case you end up stuck in your vehicle for a long period of time.

“We need to include things like a shovel, a de-icer, an ice scraper that has a brush on the end of it. Jumper cables, flashlight with fresh batteries. We want to make sure that we have some type of warning device,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

Weaver Hawkins says it’s also a good idea to have an extra coat and gloves in your vehicle as well.

