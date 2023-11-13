Local restaurant offering a new pay-it-forward meal

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local restaurant is offering a new way to help people who can’t afford meals.

Amanda Toler has a big heart and likes to help people, so at the Arby’s, located at 190 E Grafton Rd in Fairmont, she found a new way to help the less fortunate.

Now, people can buy a meal for someone who needs it, and the restaurant will post the receipt on the window for anyone who needs a meal but can’t pay for it.

“I saw on social media a place in Tennessee that was doing this, and I said ‘How awesome is that?’ I mean to help put somebody in need who is down on their luck. I give it a whirl, and I wanted to try it at my store,” said Amanda Toler, Little General Arby’s General Manager.

Customers and employees have purchased loads of meals for people since the initiative started last month. The employees say the feedback they received tells them the help is a miracle for some, and the community will only back the operation more.

“It’s a godsend to them. Maybe that’s the only meal they have for the day. I think this is a good thing, and I think that people. It will catch on, and it will help out every little bit helps,” said Toler.

Toler asks that anyone who can purchase a meal for the less fortunate do it.

“If you can afford to contribute to it. It would be an awesome thing. It’s helping out the community and people in need,” said Toler.

Toler says that as long as she is the General Manager at the Little General Arby’s, she’ll keep the new tradition going.

