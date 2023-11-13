Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms

FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after being hit by a deer and a vehicle on the highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner, 35-year-old Troy James McConnell was hit by a deer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247 and was then hit by another vehicle while he was trying to get off the highway.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

The coroner said McConnell died from “multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Jimbo Fisher, Clarksburg native, fired by Texas A&M
Jim Delligatti, inventor of McDonald's Big Mac
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Riffle Farms
First female veteran-run farm in WV receives massive funding from online lender

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Bridgeport WV Police.
Bridgeport Police to swear in new officer
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
Black Bear File Photo
WVDNR issues warning about late black bear firearm seasons