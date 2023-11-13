Mild, clear weather for most of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonably mild, sunny conditions that started this past weekend. As for how long the mild weather will last, and when rain chances will last, find out in the video above!

A stable weather pattern will stick around across the eastern US this afternoon, with a high-pressure system forming west of West Virginia. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with westerly winds of 5-15 mph and highs in the mid-50s, around average for mid-November. The only issue will be low relative humidity values during the afternoon and evening hours, which means you may want to wait until the late evening hours to burn any excess leaves or brush. Overnight, skies will be clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-30s. The high-pressure system moves on top of West Virginia tomorrow, keeping skies clear and sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-50s in some areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be mostly clear and sunny, with highs in the upper-50s across most of our region. So the middle of the week will be nice as well. Then between late Friday morning and Friday night, a cold front that started off the Pacific Northwest earlier in the week will sweep into West Virginia, bringing a line of steady showers during that time. The rain will dissipate Friday night, and any leftover drizzle will move out of the mountains by Saturday morning. There are uncertainties regarding rainfall totals this far out, with models ranging from 0.25″ to as much as 1″ in some areas. Still, that means slick spots on the roads, which could affect your commute. On the bright side, it offers some relief from the dry weather. Then a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the upper-40s this upcoming weekend. Models also suggest rain chances in West Virginia for the first half of Thanksgiving week, so we’ll be watching for that, as that rain may affect any travels plans that you may have. In short, most of this week will be seasonable and sunny, and it’s not until Friday that rain chances return.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 56.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.