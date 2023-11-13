Mon Health nurse receives the DAISY Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The month of November serves as National Caregiver’s Month. A month where we say thank you and celebrate those who help us to get back on a healthy track; this is fitting because last week a Registered Nurse at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown was awarded the DAISY award.

“Nursing is a team sport, so you’re really as great as the people that are surrounding you, so as much as I appreciate the award, thank you to all of my fellow nurses, because without them we’d be nothing”.

Amanda Savage has been a nurse at Mon Health for nearly two years and her hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. On behalf of the Daisy foundation program, she received this month’s DAISY award.

The award is a biannual recognition that serves as a thank you to nurses that display care and kindness while on the job. This is the 22nd year the award has been distributed, but it doesn’t make it any less special.

“Nursing is more of a mental game than a physical game. I mean we’re on our feet for 13-14 hours a day so that’s physically tasking. Nurses really deal with a lot of mental stressors, so to have those people you can go to and that you can trust to talk to on a daily basis really, really helps and it really contributes to the care that you’re giving to your patients”.

Savage, who’s a registered nurse in the medical surgical unit, is constantly surrounded by aspects she can’t necessarily control. However, she proves with the right team and mindset, putting a smile on the faces that need one the most gets a little easier.

“Nurses are the ultimate caregiver in my opinion. It’s not only your patient that you’re taking care of, but you have the family surrounding that patient as well. So, it takes a lot of time and a lot energy. It’s the smile that you give to that patient, that person you’re walking down the hall; you get to know people on an individual basis. They know you by your first name, so you really get connected to those people and it really makes a difference”.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.