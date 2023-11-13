Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power has scheduled a power outage that will affect more than 1,000 customers in Monongalia County.

According to a social media post by the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, the outage is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 8-11 a.m.

Officials say the outage will affect 1,074 Mon Power customers.

The outage will impact the Morgantown Utility Board’s Eastern Ave. and Frontier Ave. locations in addition to the Town of Star City on Frontier Ave. and River Front Park and WVU hospitals at 3600 Collins Ferry Rd., according to officials.

Officials say the following are some other locations that will be affected:

Aspen St.

Boyers Ave.

Broadway Ave.

Collins Ferry Rd.

Congress Ave.

Fairfield St.

Frontier St.

Herman Ave.

Hillview Dr.

Lawnview Dr.

Mansfield Ave.

Rystan Pl.

Shady Grove Vlg.

Timberline Apts.

Univ Commons Dr.

University Ave.

University Commons Dr.

Western Ave.

Woodland Cir.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.

