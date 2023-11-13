Police: Child finds 110 grams of meth in jacket pocket, man charged

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is facing charges after officers say a child found more than 100 grams of meth in the pocket of one of his jackets.

Authorities went to a home on Hartway St. in Clarksburg on Saturday, Nov. 11 just before 9 p.m. and spoke with 41-year-old Ronald Gilmore who said a woman at the home had placed some of his belongings on the porch of the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Shortly thereafter, the woman and two children arrived at the home, and one of the children grabbed a jacket belonging to Gilmore “because it was cold outside,” according to police.

Court documents say the child found a purple Crown Royal bag inside of the jacket pocket with four bags that contained 110 grams of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a green scale.

Witnesses allegedly told police Gilmore was wearing the jacket when he arrived at the home and “took it off and threw it down on the porch where it was later located by [the child].”

Gilmore has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and child neglect creating serious risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

