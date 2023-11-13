Rep. Mooney joins in call for increased staff pay at FCC Hazelton

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) has joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) in calling for increased staff pay at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton to improve safety and retention at the facility.

Earlier this month, Manchin sent a letter to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Colette Peters on Thursday calling for a 25% retention incentive for all staff in good standing at FCC Hazelton.

In the letter, Manchin said a retention incentive would reduce staff attrition, improve morale and create safer conditions for employees and inmates.

And now, days after Manchin sent his letter to BOP Director Peters, Mooney has sent his own letter.

Mooney is also calling for a 25% retention incentive for corrections officers in an effort to improve safety and retention.

“FCC Hazelton faces a critical staffing shortage, which could be improved by providing dedicated employees with a much-deserved bonus. While we need to do more to improve recruitment and retention of correctional officers, the 25 percent retention bonus is a good step,” Mooney said. “I call on Director Peters to promptly approve this request.”

FCC Hazelton has averaged between 70-85 Correctional Officer vacancies and 30-45 staff vacancies since the beginning of the year, according to Mooney.

Mooney adds that the dire staffing shortage has created a volatile situation threatening staff and inmates alike.

This comes less than two months after Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) called for an investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton.

Prior Coverage: Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

The senators called for the investigation after receiving whistleblower reports of abusive treatment of incarcerated individuals and other employee misconduct at FCC Hazelton, and to include USP Hazelton and FCI Hazelton.

5 Investigates spoke with several concerned neighbors who said they have witnessed prisoners outside of camp grounds, including one neighbor who held two escaped inmates at gunpoint in July.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.