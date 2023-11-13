It is with deep sorrow and great love that we mourn the passing of Richard Thomas Forinash, of Jane Lew, who passed away at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the age of 91. Born in Weston on August 4, 1932, Richard was a man of devotion, hard work, and immense love for his family. He was a graduate of Weston High School, class of 1951, and proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Army. Richard was the successful owner and operator of Forinash & Son Lumber Company for over 50 years, carrying the legacy of his family business with integrity and resilience. Richard was a lover of the outdoors. His passion for these activities was evident in his hobbies, which included hunting, fishing, and mowing grass. He was also an ardent WV Mountaineer Fan and a bowler for over 60 years. Richard even had his own bowling team. His love for community service was well-known, and he was a life-long member of Loyal Order of the Moose Weston Lodge #1376, a former member of the Weston Jaycees, and the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. A dedicated member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Richard lived his life based on the scripture, “But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15) Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are his loving wife of over 64 wonderful years, Barbara Ann (Glover) Forinash of Jane Lew; two daughters: Kimberly Hinter and husband, Ronnie, of Bendale, and Jennifer Myers and husband, Gerry, of Weston; three grandsons: Derek Vankirk and wife, Alyssa, of Beaver Falls, PA, Justin Myers of Alpharetta, GA, and Jared Myers of Weston; two great-grandchildren: Sophie and Greyson Vankirk; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Paul and Kathleen Beachler Forinash; and two sisters: Mary Ann Sleigh and Willa Mae Morrison. We remember Richard as a pillar of strength, an embodiment of unwavering faith, and a beacon of love. His life will continue to inspire us all, and he will be deeply missed. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Richard Thomas Forinash and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

