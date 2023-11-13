Vinegar Hill Road to be closed on Tuesday

HNN/Generic Image
HNN/Generic Image(HNN File)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, starting on Tuesday.

Delays will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 16, as crews remove the existing interstate bridge deck.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.

