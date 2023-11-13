Winter Weather Awareness Week begins in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) has declared Nov. 13-17 as Winter Weather Awareness Week to encourage residents to prepare for the winter season.

In Gov. Justice’s proclamation, he recognizes that the risk to life and property during winter weather can be greatly reduced if West Virginians take appropriate preparedness measures before, during and after winter weather strikes.

“Winter Weather Awareness Week reminds us to prepare for the challenges of the season,” said Justice. “In West Virginia, being weather-ready isn’t just a choice; it’s a necessity for the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Gov. Justice says Winter Weather Awareness Week aims to educate and inform West Virginians about the potential hazards of winter weather in the Mountain State and the importance of being well-prepared for the challenges that the season can bring.

The following are steps that will be taken throughout the week to promote winter weather safety:

Public Awareness Campaign: WVEMD, NWS, and ReadyWV will launch a public awareness campaign through social media to provide crucial information on winter safety and preparedness.

Educational Resources: Citizens will have access to a wealth of educational resources, such as infographics and winter safety guides available on WVEMD’s Winter Weather website.

Winter Weather Spotter Class: The Charleston Office of the National Weather Service will conduct a workshop to share insights into winter weather forecasting, the science of winter storms, and practical tips for staying safe.

Emergency Preparedness: West Virginians will be encouraged to assemble emergency kits, develop family communication plans, and take other steps to ensure readiness for winter-related emergencies.

Severe Weather Alerts: The NWS will provide updates on alerts regarding winter storms, making it easier for residents to stay informed and make safe decisions. During Winter Weather Awareness Week, residents are urged to familiarize themselves with winter weather terminology, prepare their homes and vehicles for cold conditions, and stay vigilant about the potential hazards associated with ice, snow, and frigid temperatures.

“Winter Weather Awareness Week is a critical opportunity for West Virginians to become informed, prepared, and resilient in the face of winter’s challenges,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “By working with our partners at the NWS in Charleston, we hope to equip our citizens with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe during the upcoming winter season.”

