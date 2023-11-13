WSAZ Investigates | Missing the Mark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In West Virginia, when Child Protective Services (CPS), receives a report of abuse or neglect, they must have a face-to-face interview with that child within a specific time frame.

But, for decades, they have struggled to meet the deadline. In our latest investigation, Missing the Mark, we have new data showing the problem doesn’t appear to be getting better.

It’s an issue that dates back decades in West Virginia -- reports of child abuse and neglect not being investigated in the state’s mandated time frame.

Those time frames are clearly spelled out in state code. For every case of abuse or neglect CPS receives-- a face-to-face interview with the child has to happen within 14 days.

For more serious allegations involving imminent danger to the child, the interview must happen within 72 hours.

But, in 2019, a legislative audit found the state wasn’t meeting those deadlines in 50 percent of cases. Four years later, we found the agency isn’t making strides.

We asked the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), for data on CPS cases and response times from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30.

They tell us they’re meeting the response deadlines about 60 percent of the time. But, when we look at the numbers, that’s just not the case.

Of the more than 16,000 cases where the child is deemed to be in imminent danger, we crunched the numbers and found only 51 percent are being investigated in the required 72-hour timeframe. According to a DHHR spokesperson, through Jan. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023, there were 16,262 total cases to be investigated in a 72-hour timeframe, and 8,404 investigations were completed within 72 hours.

As for the remaining cases, only 56 percent are being investigated in the 14-day timeframe. In the same timeframe of Jan. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2023, a DHHR spokesperson told WSAZ there were 406 total cases to be investigated in a 14-day timeframe, and 228 investigations were completed within 14 days.

In total, a DHHR spokesperson told WSAZ West Virginia DHHR has received 31,239 reports to Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect. That same spokesperson told us for comparison 33,928 reports were received from January to December of 2022.

We have repeatedly asked for an interview with the head of DHHR, Dr. Sherri Young, who took over at the start of this year. But our requests have all been ignored.

During the weekend, however, the incoming head of the Department of Health, Dr. Cynthia Persily, answered lawmakers’ questions during an interim meeting.

State Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier: “As soon as CPS receives a report and they have to investigate it, what is the turnaround time roughly?”

Dr. Cynthia Persily: “So the benchmark is that all investigations will be completed within 30 days, but there are different levels of complaints that require first contact in shorter periods of time. That is based on the severity of the complaint. So, I can provide you with the fact that about 60, I don’t want to misquote this, but it’s somewhere around 68 percent of our investigations are closed within 30 days -- not closed -- completed.”

As Young said, the agency is completing investigations within 30 days -- about 68 percent of the time. But what you didn’t hear was any discussion of those required face-to-face interview timelines we showed you in state code -- 14 days for reports of abuse or neglect, and 72 hours for reports involving imminent danger.

We also looked at that same state code and found no mention of a requirement of 30 days to complete an investigation.

So, on Monday, WSAZ’s Sarah Sager, emailed the agency -- asking why data related to the required timeframes was not provided to lawmakers. She has not heard back yet.

When the agency provided us with the data last week, they included some reasons reports are not investigated within those timeframes. That list, according to the DHHR, includes duplication of reports, missing or incorrect information, or the family was unable to be located by CPS.

WSAZ also asked about what’s been done to improve response time since the 2019 legislative audit. A spokesperson told WSAZ in an email, “DHHR has implemented several initiatives to enhance the child welfare system. In August 2023, DHHR initiated a process called ChildStat whereby Bureau for Social Services districts are required to meet in person twice a year with the commissioner and deputy commissioner to discuss changes to processes and future plans to improve outcomes. DHHR also instituted a Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) program to monitor outcomes. The primary focus of the Commissioner’s Office for improvement is the time it takes to make the first contact with a family.”

As for why the state did not share the data on the required CPS interview timelines with lawmakers Sunday, we’re going to keep trying to get that answer and we will update you as soon as we get it.

