WVU men’s soccer selected as #5 seed, to play Sunday in NCAA tournament

Mountaineers face winner of Louisville/Dayton.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer has been selected as the #5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and will host a second round matchup at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 19.

The Mountaineers received a first round bye as part of their selection, and will play the winner of Louisville vs Dayton from the first round. All first round matchips take place on Thursday, November 16.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will go on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and youth 12 and under and $3 for groups of 10 or more. WVU students will be admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D. Tickets can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

