2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute

(MGN)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after police responded to a domestic dispute where shots were fired in Barbour County.

Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Locust Avenue in Belington with shots fired on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say that a verbal argument broke out between James Armstrong, of Belington, and a woman.

Armstrong then became enraged and retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom before returning to the living room and pointing the gun at the woman and two young children, according to police.

Police say he then loaded a shell and cocked the shotgun.

The woman then called Edwin Goddard, who arrived on the scene shortly after with a pistol, and allegedly “put it to his (Armstrong’s) head,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police say they confiscated the shotgun and the pistol, and questioned Goddard and Armstrong.

Police say Armstrong gave off “the strong odor of alcohol,” and when they administered a Preliminary Breath Test, it showed a .156 BAC.

For context, the BAC limit for driving in West Virginia is .08.

It is unclear when, in the course of these events, shots were fired, but when police were dabbing Goddard’s left hand for gunshot residue, he allegedly said, “It’s gonna show up on that hand,” and that he “shot into the ground because shooting in the air is illegal.”

Police reports say Goddard is prohibited for possessing firearms due to a prior charge

Officers say they returned to the home and retrieved four additional firearms.

Armstrong and Goddard were each charged with several counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. They are out on bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
File photo of a school bus
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Clarksburg
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
Ronald Gilmore
Police: Child finds 110 grams of meth in jacket pocket, man charged

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Evan Chapman
First at 4 Forum: Evan Chapman
First at 4 Forum: Kurtis Troy
First at 4 Forum: Kurtis Troy
First at 4 Forum: Tonya Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Tonya Roberts
MCSO warns of scam involving Bitcoin