Bridgeport restaurant for sale after being open more than 25 years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Maple Valley Meat Market is going up for sale after serving the community for more than a quarter of a century.

Located on Route 50 East near Maple Lake, the market/restaurant is currently owned by Isaac and Melody Thomas.

“They are ready to retire and hoping someone takes it over. He’s not closing until it sells,” said Carrie Yocco, niece and realtor. “Most of the people who have expressed interest or taken a tour want to keep the same idea and build on that, but there is room for growth no matter what.”

Yocco has the listing with Old Colony of Greater Kanawha Valley. The property, which includes the two-story, 3,750-square-foot building with all equipment and adjacent land containing up to 25 parking spaces, is priced at $749,900.

Maple Valley Meat Market sells hand-cut meat and features a restaurant with daily specials as well as limited groceries, including Amish specialty items.

“They do all their hand-cut butchering on site and most of the meat is local,” Yocco said. “They also do deer processing. Hunters can drop off their deer with specifications of what cuts they want.”

The facility includes an indoor walk-in freezer, two outside freezers, ranges and wall oven, indoor grill, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, and ice machine. The upper floor features a two-bedroom apartment, which is currently rented.

The wood frame building with concrete foundation was constructed in 1948.

“When Isaac bought the building, there had been a store there, but it had been empty for several years,” Yocco said. “He built it from the ground up. Most of the customers who come in are some of his closest friends. Relationships have also been built there.”

Maple Valley Meat Market is located at 2600 East Main Street.

“While it is annexed by the city of Bridgeport, the store itself is not. For a potential buyer, this means that there are no B&O tax payment requirements - a definite benefit to this location,” Yocco said.

To inquire about the property, contact Yocco at 304-709-4277.

