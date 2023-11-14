Bruce Irvin signed to Detroit Lions practice squad

DETROIT, MI. (WDTV) - The Detroit Lions have signed former WVU defensive end Bruce Irvin, according to his agent Daniela Salazar.

Irvin, who was inducted into WVU Athletics’ Hall of Fame this year, has not played since 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Overall, Irvin has recorded 55.5 sacks, and won Super Bowl 48 with the Seahawks.

Irvin will begin his tenure with the Lions on the practice squad.

