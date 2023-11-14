Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen

Amber Zenisek
Amber Zenisek(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman has been charged after authorities say she stabbed a teenager in Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Police Department responded to Clay St. for a stabbing at around noon on Nov. 7, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior Coverage: Clarksburg PD searching for woman who allegedly stabbed teen

Authorities say a 17-year-old teen was stabbed in the back at an apartment on Clay St. and had gone to an area on Joyce St.

When police found the victim, they say he had a stab wound to the right shoulder.

Court documents say the victim told police 35-year-old Amber Zenisek, of Clarksburg, stabbed him at the apartment.

Authorities say they received video surveillance that showed Zenisek stabbing the victim in the back “with a large knife after he turned to walk away.”

Police said the victim was then taken to United Hospital Center for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zenisek has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

