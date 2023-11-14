Davis & Elkins receives $5M gift from alumni to build new residence hall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins is expanding their campus by adding a new residence hall for incoming freshmen. Kathy Dunbar Ramsdell is the alumna that gifted $5 million to build the hall.

She graduated in 1974 and is still impacted by her experience, which made her want to give back to the college that helped her build her life.

Chris A. Wood, the President of the school says Ramsdell named the new residence hall something symbolic to her campus experience that has changed her life forever.

“She had a significance spiritual experience here at D&E, it was a part of her Christian faith journey and so as she considered the naming of this facility, which came with her gift. She also decided that rather than using her family name for this hall, she was going to instead use a name that was significant to the spiritual journey she had and so she chose the name Glory to attach to it, which was to mean glory to God,” Wood said. “She said she hopes that the hall will be a tremendous blessing to all the students that will live in it over the years.”

Glory Hall will be located next to Roxanna Booth and Gribble Hall. President Wood says that it will be a state-of-the-art facility and the students will love it.

“In addition to being new which is the biggest perk that the students will experience, there’s a whole lot of common space in the facility so whether that’s the computer lab in the facility, the classroom in the facility, the kitchen, the extra laundry rooms, and even the students living areas including some private baths and other things that students in this day and age are very grateful to have,” said Wood.

Glory Hall is expected to open just in time for the incoming class of 2025 to move in and begin their journey.

