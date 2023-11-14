Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, community help those in need with annual Giving Tree

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the local community to give to those in need this Christmas season.

For the last five years, the Sheriff’s Office has put up a “Giving Tree.” The tree is dedicated to the office’s deputies, but the stars that cover the tree aren’t just decorations. They represent items that the county’s conservators have asked for this Christmas. These conservators range in age, but they are all under the Sheriff’s protected custody and have very limited finances. Many of them have no family to care for or visit them and spend their days in nursing homes or other facilities.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says his office works all year to supply these individuals with what they need, but adds that they love including county residents at Christmastime.

“It puts a big smile on your heart when you can hand somebody some cookies or some socks or a baby doll,” he shared. “So it’s a big part of what we do here and giving back to our community in other ways.”

“Their wants and needs change,” explained Debbie Pemberton, Sheriff Fridley’s secretary, who helps with the conservators. “This year, they wanted snacks. They wanted potato chips, Reese’s Cups, butter cookies. They wanted stuff that they don’t get all the time.”

The tree is located inside the Fayette County Courthouse for those who would like to participate in purchasing gifts this year. Items range from cookies to beads, bracelets, nail polish and more. Gifts and snacks are needed for roughly 30 people, but any additional presents will be given to nursing home residents who aren’t conservators.

All gifts must be given to the Sheriff’s Office by Friday, December 15.

