I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a lane closure on I-79 is expected to create major delays on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the lane closure will be on I-79 northbound at from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, on Thursday.

The lane closure will be from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday as crews replace the pavement marking tape on the bridge, according to officials.

Officials say major delays are expected. They also ask drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
File photo of a school bus
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Clarksburg
Ronald Gilmore
Police: Child finds 110 grams of meth in jacket pocket, man charged
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
Black Bear File Photo
WVDNR issues warning about late black bear firearm seasons

Latest News

Wilber Chicas
Man involved in last year’s I-79 pursuit, shootout, manhunt sentenced
TSA officers at Raleigh County Memorial Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA stops man with loaded handgun at West Virginia airport
Samantha Ardery
Woman allegedly drove 2 kids while under the influence in Morgantown, police say
Maple Valley Meat Market
Bridgeport restaurant for sale after being open more than 25 years