I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a lane closure on I-79 is expected to create major delays on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the lane closure will be on I-79 northbound at from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, on Thursday.

The lane closure will be from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday as crews replace the pavement marking tape on the bridge, according to officials.

Officials say major delays are expected. They also ask drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

