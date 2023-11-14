State troopers find man dead in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been found dead in Elkins.

State police say in a release that earlier today, State Trooper B.K. Riffle responded to the call.

Upon arriving at the home, Riffle found a man deceased on the driveway along 1366 Ward Road in Elkins.

The man had a gunshot wound in his chest in addition to a bruise on his forehead.

The victim’s cousin discovered the body after not hearing from the deceased for several days.

