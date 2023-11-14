State troopers find man dead in Randolph County

A man has been found dead in Elkins.
A man has been found dead in Elkins.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been found dead in Elkins.

State police say in a release that earlier today, State Trooper B.K. Riffle responded to the call.

Upon arriving at the home, Riffle found a man deceased on the driveway along 1366 Ward Road in Elkins.

The man had a gunshot wound in his chest in addition to a bruise on his forehead.

The victim’s cousin discovered the body after not hearing from the deceased for several days.

We’ll be keeping you connected with the latest when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Jimbo Fisher, Clarksburg native, fired by Texas A&M
Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
Jim Delligatti, inventor of McDonald's Big Mac
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
Bridgeport Structure Fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Latest News

NCWV HS Playoff Teams + Schedules - WDTV Sports
WVU earns #5 seed in NCAA Tournament - WDTV Sports
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 13
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 13
Local restaurant offering a new pay-it-forward meal