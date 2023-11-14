Mayor Andy Lang Gives Update on Bridgeport City Manager Position

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

It has been three months since Bridgeport has had a full-time city manager.

Since august Bridgeport chief of police Mark Rogers has been the interim city manager.

But tonight, we have new information directly from mayor Andy lang about when that position will be filled.

“Most likely we’ll start getting some ads out late December through the month of January and start our process sometime in February of looking through the different applicants.”

Bridgeport Chief of police Mark Rogers became the interim city manager in august, and says it’s been an interesting adjustment settling into this new role.

“Previously, I would have been obligated to have 38 sworn officers as well as for administrative staff and 25 volunteers. Now you know, I have an obligation to make sure that all parts of the city are meeting that high standard that we set for ourselves.” Mark Rogers.

While there was no official discussion and decision about the new city manager position at tonight’s meeting, Mayor Lang did give more insight about how the city council will choose a new city manager.

“Take our applications, get them in and they will kind of probably form some different groups out of the council to go through and review all the different applicants and try to break it down into us to a high level smaller group that we can work with.” Mayor Lang.

I asked interim city manager Mark Rogers about whether or not he hopes to continue his role as city manager. And this was his response.

“My heart was always within law enforcement and public safety. And, you know, I look forward to when I get to go back to that being my primary role, and without a doubt I will do everything in my power to help them in this process to find the right person the right fit for this city.”

