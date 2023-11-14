Mayor Andy Lang Gives Update on Bridgeport City Manager Position

Mayor Andy Lang
Mayor Andy Lang(Cam Murray)
By Cameron Murray
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

It has been three months since Bridgeport has had a full-time city manager.

Since august Bridgeport chief of police Mark Rogers has been the interim city manager.

But tonight, we have new information directly from mayor Andy lang about when that position will be filled.

“Most likely we’ll start getting some ads out late December through the month of January and start our process sometime in February of looking through the different applicants.”

Bridgeport Chief of police Mark Rogers became the interim city manager in august, and says it’s been an interesting adjustment settling into this new role.

“Previously, I would have been obligated to have 38 sworn officers as well as for administrative staff and 25 volunteers. Now you know, I have an obligation to make sure that all parts of the city are meeting that high standard that we set for ourselves.” Mark Rogers.

While there was no official discussion and decision about the new city manager position at tonight’s meeting, Mayor Lang did give more insight about how the city council will choose a new city manager.

“Take our applications, get them in and they will kind of probably form some different groups out of the council to go through and review all the different applicants and try to break it down into us to a high level smaller group that we can work with.” Mayor Lang.

I asked interim city manager Mark Rogers about whether or not he hopes to continue his role as city manager. And this was his response.

“My heart was always within law enforcement and public safety. And, you know, I look forward to when I get to go back to that being my primary role, and without a doubt I will do everything in my power to help them in this process to find the right person the right fit for this city.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Jimbo Fisher, Clarksburg native, fired by Texas A&M
Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
Jim Delligatti, inventor of McDonald's Big Mac
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
Bridgeport Structure Fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Latest News

A man has been found dead in Elkins.
State troopers find man dead in Randolph County
NCWV HS Playoff Teams + Schedules - WDTV Sports
WVU earns #5 seed in NCAA Tournament - WDTV Sports
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 13
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 13