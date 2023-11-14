MCSO warns of scam involving Bitcoin

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam involving Bitcoin.

According to a Facebook post, the department says the MCSO or the Marion County Magistrate Court will never ask for money in the form of Bitcoin, gift cards or app payments, such as Cash App or PayPal.

Additionally, anyone who has questions regarding a possible active warrant is asked to contact the Magistrate Court at 304-367-5340.

Anyone who has been scammed or lost money is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-367-5300 and report it to a deputy.

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

