The mild, sunny weather continues today

A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable air across the eastern US today, resulting in sunny skies and only a few clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-50s, around average for mid-November. Overnight, upper-level clouds will build from the southwest, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Skies will still be partly sunny tomorrow afternoon, but thanks to southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s.

Thursday will be similar, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Then on Friday, a cold front, associated with a low-pressure system that started in the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, will bring a line of widespread rain showers to West Virginia between the afternoon and late evening hours. So expect a soggy evening commute. The rain showers should dissipate in the lowlands overnight and move out of the mountain counties by Saturday morning, leaving rainfall totals of around 0.25″ to 0.5″ across our region. A high-pressure system from Canada will keep skies clear and temperatures in the low-50s this weekend. Models then suggest another system bringing rain showers to West Virginia sometime in Thanksgiving week, which could affect any travel plans you may have. There is uncertainty regarding timing and rainfall totals, however, so we are watching carefully. In short, today through Thursday will be mild and sunny, and rain chances return this Friday.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 29.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 68.

