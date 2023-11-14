The mild, sunny weather continues today

Rain chances will return later this week!
3-Day planner for Clarksburg between today and Thursday, November 16, 2023.
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonably mild, sunny conditions that started this past weekend. The next few days will be similar, but we are tracking rain chances that will return later this week. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable air across the eastern US today, resulting in sunny skies and only a few clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-50s, around average for mid-November. Overnight, upper-level clouds will build from the southwest, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Skies will still be partly sunny tomorrow afternoon, but thanks to southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s.

Thursday will be similar, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Then on Friday, a cold front, associated with a low-pressure system that started in the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, will bring a line of widespread rain showers to West Virginia between the afternoon and late evening hours. So expect a soggy evening commute. The rain showers should dissipate in the lowlands overnight and move out of the mountain counties by Saturday morning, leaving rainfall totals of around 0.25″ to 0.5″ across our region. A high-pressure system from Canada will keep skies clear and temperatures in the low-50s this weekend. Models then suggest another system bringing rain showers to West Virginia sometime in Thanksgiving week, which could affect any travel plans you may have. There is uncertainty regarding timing and rainfall totals, however, so we are watching carefully. In short, today through Thursday will be mild and sunny, and rain chances return this Friday.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 29.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 68.

