Mon County Health Department to hold annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’

Dentist, Dental work
Dentist, Dental work(Cukierspace / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mon County Health Department is offering adults a free dental checkup with no insurance required.

The annual event is always held on the day before Thanksgiving, to give people a healthy smile before the holidays.

The event’s founder, Dr. Youseph Kassar, says “This is the only time they will come to the dentist because it is at no charge. We see some yearly repeats or people that haven’t been in years. They find this as a great way to comeback and get back in the care of taking care of their teeth. The mouth is the gateway to the body, so you want to make sure that’s in good health.”

The event also allows Mon County Health Department to give back to the community. Healthy Smiles has been going on since 2019, and adults with Medicaid get up to $1,000 for dental health.

Kassar says he enjoys the event each year.

According to their press release, Happy Smiles Day provides similar care to uninsured adults that the annual and nationwide “Give Kids a Smile!” does for children in February, as well as the recently introduced Free Dental Day for Veterans that took place at MCHD Dentistry on Friday, Nov. 10.

Appointments for Healthy Smiles Day 2023 have been filled.

For up-to-date information on health and wellness in Monongalia County, check out monchd.org and follow the health department on Facebook and Twitter @WVMCHD and on Instagram at #wvmchd.

