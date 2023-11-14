Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour

Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at...
Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oliver Anthony, the country musician who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” earlier this year, is heading out on his first global tour in 2024.

The Out of the Woods Tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden in February and will end Sept. 13 in Allegan, Michigan.

Anthony will make 42 stops on the global tour, with 33 shows being in the United States.

In an interview with Billboard, the 31-year-old father of three said he has never traveled outside of the southeastern United States and is waiting for his passport to arrive.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on Anthony’s website here.

General on-sale starts Nov. 17 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

  • Feb. 1 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus
  • Feb. 2 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
  • Feb. 5 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
  • Feb. 7 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
  • Feb. 8 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
  • Feb. 10 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
  • Feb. 12 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
  • Feb. 13 – Dublin, IE – Vicar St.
  • Feb. 21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
  • Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
  • Feb. 29 – Plant City, FL – The Florida Strawberry Festival (on sale Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. ET)
  • March 2 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater
  • March 3 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
  • March 8 – Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Coliseum
  • March 9 – Brandon, MS – The Brandon Amphitheater
  • March 16 – Queensland, AUS – CMC Rocks QLD 2024 (on sale now)
  • April 4 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas
  • April 5 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amp
  • April 6 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage
  • April 12 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
  • April 13 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena
  • April 19 – Albany, GA – Albany Civic Center
  • April 20 – Savannah, GA – Bulls, Bands & Barrels
  • April 26 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
  • April 27 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
  • May 3 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena
  • May 4 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheater
  • May 10 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena
  • May 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
  • May 17 – Doswell, VA – Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion
  • June 14 – Marion, IL – MTN Dew Park
  • June 15 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
  • June 16 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater
  • June 22 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
  • June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
  • July 19 – Cullman, AL – Rock The South (on sale now)
  • Aug. 16 – Lewisburg, WV – State Fair of West Virginia
  • Aug. 21 – Put-In-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay (on sale now)
  • Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Aug. 24 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
  • Sept. 1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
  • Sept. 13 – Allegan, MI – Allegan County Fair

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
6 injured in crash near Salem in Harrison County
File photo of a school bus
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Clarksburg
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
Ronald Gilmore
Police: Child finds 110 grams of meth in jacket pocket, man charged

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department
FILE - This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Keith Gibson. On Monday,...
Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say
First at 4 Forum: Evan Chapman
First at 4 Forum: Evan Chapman